Sixers Rumors: Nets 'Open' to Discussing Simmons, Harden Deal?

Ever since Philadelphia 76ers three-time All-Star guard Ben Simmons requested a trade, Sixers president of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey, has made two things clear. The Sixers want a superstar in return for Simmons, and they aren't willing to settle for less ahead of the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Six days from now, the NBA trade deadline will kick in. Over the last few weeks, the likelihood of the Sixers keeping Simmons continued to increase as the Sixers have yet to receive an offer that meets their asking price.

Throughout the start of the season, there was hope that Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard would become available. That's not expected to happen until at least the following offseason. While Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal could become available over the next week, he hasn't asked for a trade.

As Philly kept their eyes on Lillard and Beal, they also paid close attention to Daryl Morey's old friend, James Harden. After swinging and missing on a trade for Harden last season, the Sixers are back to hoping they can land him from the Brooklyn Nets.

As there were rumors Harden is beginning to grow disgruntled in Brooklyn, the Sixers were reportedly interested in preparing to wheel and deal with the Nets during the upcoming offseason if they still have Simmons on board.

But according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, they might not have to wait to talk shop with Brooklyn.

The Latest on Harden and the Nets

"With the NBA trade deadline just days away on Feb. 10, the 76ers are expected to pursue Harden in the coming days and the Nets are believed to be open to discussing a deal, sources with knowledge of the situation tell The Athletic. There’s expectation that both the 76ers and Nets will engage in dialogue on a deal around Simmons for Harden this week, multiple sources say, with Philadelphia holding a chest of role players in Seth Curry, Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle that could sweeten a potential package. Still, there’s no urgency for Nets officials, who have had the steadfast belief that the current core, as is, has the means necessary for a championship. However, it’s believed that an opening exists should an offer elevate the team and make the roster more well-rounded as the franchise pursues a championship."

The Nets and the Sixers aren't close to getting something done at this time, but the fact that Brooklyn is reportedly open to discussing a Harden-related deal with the Sixers is quite significant considering they were closed off to the idea a week ago.

The Sixers and the Nets might not get something done before the deadline kicks in, but their dialogue over the next week could kickstart conversations for a possible offseason trade if all goes well for both sides.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.