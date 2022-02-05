Sixers Rumors: Nets Unlikely to Land Maxey, Simmons for James Harden

Last week, the idea of the Brooklyn Nets trading away James Harden this season was far-fetched. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Nets weren't even considering listening to trade offers ahead of the deadline -- even if Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons is right on the table for them.

But as the losses piled up and the frustration from Harden reached a new level, Brooklyn seemingly changed their stance. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Brooklyn Nets have a newfound openness to discuss a deal centered around Harden.

As expected, the Sixers and the Nets will reportedly engage in trade talks as the trade deadline vastly approaches.

What Changed?

Brooklyn attempted to lock Harden in long-term during the past offseason with an extension. Harden declined the offer at the time. Although he publicly stated that didn't mean he would test the free agency market this summer, it was still a significant decision on Harden's end.

At the end of the 2021-2022 NBA season, Harden has two options. He can either opt into his player option or sign a long-term deal in Brookly or elsewhere. With the idea that they could lose Harden for nothing on their minds, the Nets are suddenly open to exploring the trade market.

Brooklyn could have Ben Simmons as early as today if that's all it would take, but the Nets are expected to want more for the former MVP. Many speculated in the past that if the Sixers trade Simmons away for a top-tier star, the three-time All-Star would have to be packaged with another player -- specifically Tyrese Maxey or Matisse Thybulle.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Sixers wouldn't be open to packaging Maxey or Thybulle in a Simmons-centric deal for a player like Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal. But what if Harden was the player on the other end?

According to Michael Kaskey-Blomain of CBS Sports, the Sixers "will not include" Maxey in any deals for Harden before the deadline. NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark also mentioned that Maxey being potentially Brooklyn-bound is "highly unlikely" because the Sixers love him.

Where the Sixers currently stand on a possible Thybulle-Simmons package for Harden is unclear. However, it's necessary to note that there have been several reports over time that have painted Matisse Thybulle as nearly untouchable in Philadelphia.

While that could change if Brooklyn demands the defensive standout, right now, there isn't any indication that Brooklyn and Philly are close to getting something done at the deadline.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.