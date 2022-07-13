Sixers Rumors: Patrick Beverly Linked to Philly Along With Lakers, Heat

NBA veteran guard Patrick Beverley has found himself traded a handful of times over the last two years. Following a four-year stint with the Los Angeles Clippers, Beverley was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in the previous offseason period.

While Beverley was looking forward to helping push a young Memphis team forward, the Grizzlies rerouted the veteran in a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Beverley embraced the second trade he was involved in within a ten-day span. And the veteran guard had quite the impact on the Timberwolves during the 2021-2022 NBA season.

After appearing in 58 games for the Timberwolves and helping push the Timberwolves into the postseason, Beverley found himself traded for the third time since parting ways with the Clippers.

Earlier this month, Beverley was moved in the blockbuster deal, which netted the Timberwolves Rudy Gobert. While the veteran would likely be open to continuing to play his career with the Utah Jazz, contenders have reportedly called the Jazz, inquiring about Beverly.

Count the Philadelphia 76ers in as a team that likely reached out regarding a possible deal for Beverly. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Sixers were “mentioned as a potential Beverly suitor.” However, it seems the chances of the Sixers going through with a possible Beverly trade are low, considering the team made other similar acquisitions recently.

“Patrick Beverley also appears to be a strong trade candidate. The former Timberwolves point guard has drawn interest from the Lakers and Heat, sources told B/R. Philadelphia had been mentioned as a potential Beverley suitor, with his past Houston experience and the Sixers’ obvious deep Rockets connections, but it seems unlikely that Beverley would now be Philadelphia-bound after the team acquired De’Anthony Melton on draft night.”

Philadelphia’s depth at the guard position might be just right going into the 2022-2023 season. With James Harden and Tyrese Maxey running the show in the starting lineup, Shake Milton, De’Anthony Melton, and Danuel House will be key players in the rotation off the bench.

While the Sixers will continue to gauge the trade market to see if there are any further deals they could make to improve the roster, there is a good chance they head into training camp without making any other trades for the time being. Therefore, Beverley is more likely to remain in Utah or head to another contender rather than join the 76ers.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.