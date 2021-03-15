Paul Reed Won't Have a Two-Way Contract For Long?

Philadelphia 76ers two-way rookie Paul Reed's popularity has constantly been growing for the last few months now. At this point, after a strong season down in the G League bubble, Reed has become a fan favorite.

And it seems the Sixers are beginning to really buy-in on the rookie as well. Back in November, Reed patiently waited to hear his name called during the 2020 NBA Draft. The DePaul forward/center heard 57 names get called before his.

Finally, when the 58th overall pick came around, Reed received the call he had been waiting for all night. He was headed to the Sixers as a second-round pick. NBA teams don't always honor their late picks with anything more than an opportunity to play in the G League, but Reed picked himself up a two-way deal with the 76ers.\

As expected, Reed played with the Delaware Blue Coats for the last couple of months, and he's been nothing short of fantastic. In 15 games, Reed averaged 22 points-per-game, 11.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks all while shooting 58-percent from the field and 44-percent from three on 3.6 attempts-per-game.

Although it's not a sure bet, Reed is one of the top candidates to win MVP for his performance in the G League. Soon enough, he could also score a new contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

"Reed is on a two-way contract, but look for him to have that converted to a standard NBA deal at some point."

Like Norvel Pelle last season, Reed could end up picking up a standard NBA contract for the first time in his young career. G League standouts don't always get rewarded with regular NBA deals, but it seems the Sixers could be willing to give Reed what he deserves as he's shown tons of progress through his first few months in the pros.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.