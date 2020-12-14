Rockets Demand Ben Simmons, Several Picks for James Harden

The Houston Rockets do not want to trade James Harden. Although the veteran guard has made it painfully obvious he doesn't want to proceed any further with his current team; the organization is doing all they can to salvage the situation.

Knowing Harden wants out, several teams have reached out to the Rockets, including the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadephia 76ers. While it's been reported the Rockets have engaged in talks with both organizations regarding a Harden trade, Houston's price tag on the former MVP remains quite pricey.

If the Nets want Harden, they will have to include Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving in any trades, which is out of the question. As for the Sixers, it was rumored that either Joel Embiid or, more specifically, Ben Simmons would have to go to Houston in order to get Harden to Philly, which is also not a possibility at the moment.

But it's not just Ben Simmons the Rockets want. Houston has reportedly requested Simmons and three first-round picks in exchange for Harden, according to 'Tanking to the Top' author Yaron Weitzman.

As you would expect, the 76ers have not moved forward with any further negotiations at this time. While Houston has every right to set a high price tag on Harden, who is still an All-Star caliber player -- it's apparent the asking price was set by a front office that has very little motivation to move Harden.

The Rockets have leverage over the superstar guard because he has several years left on his current contract. However, the Rockets don't have leverage over teams such as the Sixers and the Nets because Harden isn't necessarily a need for their teams.

Would Harden make the 76ers a better team? For sure. They're a team that could use some shooters, and that's Harden's specialty. On the other hand, though, the 31-year-old Harden is either at the peak of his prime or getting past it.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old Ben Simmons hasn't reached his limits yet with a high ceiling and is already a proven All-Star in the NBA. Later on down the line, the Rockets could grow fed up with Harden's disinterest in their organization and could lower the price a bit to give the star guard what he wants.

Or, the 76ers could also find out that perhaps the Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons combination won't work, after all, leaving them with no choice but to take a gamble on Harden. Regardless of what may or may not happen in the future -- it doesn't change the current situation. The Rockets are unwilling to deal Harden unless they hit the lottery on an offer. And the Sixers have zero plans to split up Embiid and Simmons.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_