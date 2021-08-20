Sixers Rumors: Timberwolves Continue Their Pursuit of Ben Simmons

Since the beginning of the Ben Simmons trade saga, one team has constantly been connected to the situation. That being the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Between his fit on the team and relationship with the franchise stars, it makes sense why the T-Wolves have been aggressive in their pursuit of Simmons. They see him as a third star to pair with Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell to get Minnesota back into the postseason.

Similar to other teams who have inquired about the 25-year-old, the Timberwolves have met a huge roadblock. Daryl Morey has maintained a high asking price for Simmons and has no intentions of lowering it. With the Sixers' window to contend being open now, he remains firm on wanting a high-caliber player in exchange for the former number one pick.

Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reported that the Timberwolves have continued trade discussions with the Sixers, but their lack of win-now assets has halted talks from gaining serious momentum. His report also stated that for a deal like this to get done, a third team will need to get involved.

This dilemma is what has made a Simmons trade drag on deep into the offseason. Typically when a team is trading away a star, they are heading towards a rebuild. For the Sixers, that is not the case. Not only are they trying to win now, but so are the teams attempting to acquire Simmons.

We've seen superstar trades in the past where multiple teams have gotten involved. The most recent example being the James Harden trade, where numerous franchises acquired assets as the former MVP went to Brooklyn. It is not far-fetched to think the same can't happen in a Simmons trade.

As we know, Morey has his sights set on Damian Lillard. If Lillard does request a trade, the Sixers are going to be one of the frontrunners to land him.

Acquiring the All-Star guard will be no small feat and will take a massive haul of assets to get done. If Minnesota can step in and help Morey land Lillard, it could open a path to acquiring Simmons.

The Timberwolves remain a key team to keep an eye on as we inch closer and closer to the start of training camp.

