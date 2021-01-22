Sixers' Seth Curry Expects to Return vs. Celtics on Friday

The Philadelphia 76ers have been missing their starting shooting guard Seth Curry for quite some time now. Ever since the veteran guard rolled his ankle late in the game against the Washington Wizards a few weeks ago, Curry hasn't seen the court.

His ankle isn't what kept him away from the game, though. Instead, Curry ended up testing positive for COVID-19 on the same night he was ruled out against the Brooklyn Nets due to ankle soreness. After returning a positive test, Curry was automatically ruled out for several games.

Although he was cleared to return to action earlier this week, the Sixers weren't ready to trot Curry out on the floor against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday. For a few days, the Sixers wanted Curry to undergo a reconditioning period, according to a team source. Depending on how he was feeling, the 76ers left the door open for his highly-anticipated return on Friday night against the Celtics.

Listed as Probable on the Thursday night injury report, Curry said he expects to return on Friday. "I should play," he said on Friday morning following a team shootaround. While Curry is still dealing with the aftermath of his setback, the Sixers guard offered an update on where his body is at after missing time.

"I'm feeling good," he said. "I'm just a little fatigued still, but I'm feeling good. I'm ready to get back out onto the court, trying to get my conditioning back and my rhythm back. That's pretty much it."

Curry, who started in eight games for the Sixers before his setback, was having a career year so far. In an average of 30 minutes on the floor, the veteran guard was putting up 17 points-per-game while shooting 59-percent from three. Although the 76ers did a serviceable job during his absence, Curry's return will be a significant boost for the Sixers overall.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_