Seth Curry is Focused on Staying Healthy Before Playoffs

Although Seth Curry's been a critical addition to the Philadelphia 76ers in 2020-2021, the veteran guard has had his fair share of difficulties throughout the year. After getting off to a career-best start in scoring and shooting, Curry hit a major roadblock as he tested positive for COVID-19 while sitting out with a sprained ankle.

Curry ended up missing seven straight games as he recovered from COVID. Although he managed to play in 16-straight games after returning to the floor, Curry fought through an uphill battle. Not only was he slow to get back in shape due to COVID-related setbacks, but Curry also dealt with several other nagging injuries.

“I’ve had some setbacks all throughout the year,” Curry said on Monday ahead of the Dallas Mavericks matchup. “It’s been a weird season for me, personally, but I’m trying to contribute every time I step on the floor and give my all no matter what that is, and play whatever role is needed out there on a specific night.”

Although Curry's missed some games here and there since returning from his multi-week hiatus earlier in the year, the veteran guard has played in the last 10 games with the 76ers without a known setback. As the Sixers are a little more than a month away from the start of the playoffs, Curry made it clear that he's focused on remaining healthy and continuing to build chemistry with the team.

“You got to keep chugging along and keep getting better as a team and as a player, and hopefully, be your best at the end of the season," Curry continued. "Everybody has stepped up at different times throughout the season,” he said. “Personally, I feel like I’m hanging in there and trying to get better as much as I can, try to take care of my body for the long run, try to be healthy towards the end of the season, and come playoff time.”

