Seth Curry Offers Health Update After Returning vs. Warriors

The Philadelphia 76ers were shorthanded throughout their entire six-game road trip over the last couple of weeks. As players have been in and out of the lineup due to physical and COVID-19-related setbacks, the Sixers couldn't keep a steady lineup.

On Monday night, Philly missed four of its five regulars in the starting lineup. Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Danny Green, and Seth Curry were among those who were ruled out. Embiid and Green had missed multiple games at that point.

Meanwhile, Harris was only questionable leading up to that matchup while Curry was added to the injury report less than two hours before the game. Although he didn't miss any time recently, Curry was battling through lower back tightness on Monday.

And leading up to Wednesday's game in Golden State, Curry and the rest of the crew that missed Monday's game were all listed on the injury report once again. Although the Sixers didn't get everybody back on Wednesday as Embiid and Harris remained off the court, Green and Curry were cleared for action ahead of tip-off.

Green, who had a minutes restriction, checked in for 17 minutes off the bench on Wednesday. Curry, on the other hand, saw a normal shift as he earned 33 minutes of playing time against Golden State.

While Danny Green admitted he felt good enough to play more minutes after Wednesday's game, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers made it clear that the 76ers had a set plan for him, and they stuck to it on Wednesday night. As for Curry, he was let loose and led the Sixers on offense against the Warriors.

"I felt good," the veteran sharpshooter said after the game. "Two days can do a lot for you, so I felt pretty good." Curry put up 16 shots on Wednesday night. After knocking down eight of his attempts and going 8-8 at the free-throw line, Curry ended Wednesday night's win scoring a team-high of 24 points. On the surface, he had a solid outing -- but Curry thought he could've been better.

"I wouldn't say I had a great game, but I was solid," Curry admitted. "If I would have made some three-pointers, it would have been a little bit better. We kind of stalled there offensively as a team in the second half. We had a chance. I think there's a lot of good stuff we can take from this game."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.