Seth Curry Shows up on Injury Report for Lakers Matchup

Philadelphia 76ers starting guard Seth Curry has missed his fair share of time as of late. Back in early January, Curry missed his first matchup of the season against the Brooklyn Nets after he rolled his ankle during the previous game.

Then, the veteran guard returned a positive COVID-19 test, which was bound to cause Curry to miss additional time moving forward. Curry remained at home in quarantine for the next six games while the Sixers played shorthanded without him.

During that stretch without Curry, the Sixers managed to go 3-4 as they struggled mightily at first without him since Curry's positive test caused a domino effect and forced other players to sit out due to contact tracing and the NBA's Health and Safety Protocol.

Last week, Curry finally returned to the court to play in the second matchup of the series against the Boston Celtics. The Sixers guard has appeared in the team's last three games averaging roughly 25 minutes-per-game.

While Curry didn't seem to suffer any obvious setbacks in the Sixers' most recent matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night, he did appear on the team's injury report ahead of Wednesday night's matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Once again, Curry deals with ankle soreness -- the injury that forced him to sit out weeks ago before suffering a more significant setback. The good news for the 76ers is that Curry is listed as Probable, which means he has a decent chance at playing. However, having ankle soreness could force Sixers head coach Doc Rivers to put a bit of a minutes restriction on Curry.

During Monday's game, Curry played the least amount of minutes in a single game this season. It wasn't apparent at the time that Curry surely injured himself, but the veteran guard didn't see the floor much in the second half after he checked in for just 22 minutes. Barring any setbacks, Curry should play on Wednesday, but his time could end up being slightly limited due to his sore ankle.

