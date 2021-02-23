Seth Curry Appears on Injury Report Ahead of Rematch vs. Raptors

The Philadelphia 76ers had a healthy roster once again on Sunday as they took on the Toronto Raptors at their temporary home in Tampa. Unfortunately, a healthy roster didn't help the 76ers take down the shorthanded Raptors as they took on a 110-103 loss.

Philly and Toronto will face off once again on Tuesday night to close out the series. This time around, the Sixers have a surprise addition to the injury report in Seth Curry.

This season, Curry has dealt with his fair share of setbacks. In early January, the veteran guard tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to miss time as he had to recover and get back into game shape.

In addition to battling with COVID, Curry has also dealt with ankle issues. On the night he tested positive for the virus, Curry was sitting out in the game against the Brooklyn Nets after he sprained his ankle the previous game.

Over a month later, Curry continues to deal with minor setbacks because of his ankle. As the Sixers prepare for Tuesday's rematch with Toronto, Curry is dealing with ankle soreness. While he was placed on the injury report on Monday night, the team does have him listed as probable, which is a good sign he'll likely play.

Since returning from COVID, Curry hasn't produced as much as he did before his big setback. However, as the season progresses and he inches closer to being one-hundred percent again, the veteran guard is beginning to return to normal form.

Over the last 10 games, Curry has averaged 11 points-per-game while shooting 40-percent from the field and 38-percent from three. He'll look to continue building on those numbers Tuesday night as long as he doesn't suffer any setbacks during warmups.

