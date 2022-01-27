Will Seth Curry Play vs. Lakers?

The Philadelphia 76ers are slowly getting guys back in the mix after dealing with a long season of injuries and COVID-related setbacks so far. For the last couple of weeks, the Sixers have missed Danny Green and Shake Milton.

And over the last handful of games, Matisse Thybulle and Seth Curry were also out of the mix as well. When the Sixers returned to the floor to host the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night, Thybulle made his return.

After dealing with shoulder soreness for the previous five games leading up to Tuesday night, Thybulle was upgraded to questionable after taking a hard fall on his shoulder nearly two weeks ago. Fortunately, the young veteran avoided a significant setback and is back on the court.

As for the other guys, they are still working on getting healthy. While Danny Green’s been upgraded to questionable, his status for Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers remains unclear right now. Milton, as expected, will miss another game.

What About Curry?

Seth Curry’s been battling ankle soreness for quite some time now, but it wasn’t until Philly’s last Friday matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers when Curry missed a game. Going into the matchup, Curry was listed as questionable. Eventually, the team ruled him out.

It seemed Curry’s setback wouldn’t keep him off the floor beyond the Clippers matchup, but that hasn’t been the case. The veteran sharpshooter went on to miss the following two matchups against the San Antonio Spurs and the Pelicans.

When the Sixers face the Lakers on Thursday night, Curry will miss his fourth-straight game. According to Philadelphia’s injury report, Curry is out once again. Without a timeline for a return in place, the Sixers likely consider Curry day-by-day right now. Unfortunately, the earliest he could return is now on Saturday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.