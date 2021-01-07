Sixers' Seth Curry is Questionable vs. Nets on Thursday

The Philadelphia 76ers might have to take on the Brooklyn Nets while their starting lineup is shorthanded on Thursday. According to the team's injury report, Sixers veteran guard Seth Curry is listed as questionable due to ankle soreness.

Less than 24 hours ago, Curry and the 76ers competed against the Washington Wizards at the Wells Fargo Center for the second time this season. From the jump, Curry was a major factor in the Sixers' victory over Washington as he went 5-for-6 from the field, knocking down all five of his three-point attempts for 15 first-quarter points.

While Curry's hot start slowed down a bit as the game progressed, he was still a key factor in the Sixers' victory as he finished the night with 28 points, three assists, and five rebounds as Philly advanced to 7-1 with a 141-136 win over the Wizards.

Now, Philly will have a quick turnaround as they're scheduled to take on the Brooklyn Nets for the first time this season on Thursday night. Typically, Curry starts at shooting guard for the 76ers, but with him out potentially, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers might have to shake up his already shorthanded rotation.

Playing without Curry could be a significant hit to the red-hot Sixers. While the team is playing phenomenally as a whole, Curry has been a key component to their success so far. Through eight games, Curry has seen the floor for an average of 30 minutes-per-game. He's put up a career-high of 17 points-per-game during that time while draining nearly 60-percent of his three-point shots.

Curry's minor setback isn't guaranteed to keep him off the court on Thursday, but with another tough game approaching on Saturday, it shouldn't come as a shock if the Sixers decide to play it safe with Curry and sit him as they're still early on in the season.

