Seth Curry Ruled Out vs. Nets on Thursday

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to play against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night for the back-end of a back-to-back set of matchups after defeating the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Going into Thursday's game, the Sixers knew they were facing a short-handed Brooklyn Nets team as their star forward, Kevin Durant, was ruled out for several games due to COVID-19-related safety protocols days ago. Hours before tip-off, the Nets also ruled out their star guard, Kyrie Irving, for personal reasons.

But the Nets aren't the only team going into Thursday night's game without a few key players. In addition to Mike Scott, Furkan Korkmaz, and Terrance Ferguson, who were ruled out earlier on Thursday afternoon, the Sixers also plan to play without their starting shooting guard, Seth Curry.

Late in the game against the Wizards on Wednesday night, Curry tweaked his ankle, according to Sixers head coach, Doc Rivers. Although the veteran guard never left the floor before the game ended, he did appear on the early injury report on Thursday as he's been dealing with ankle soreness.

Considering it's still very early in the season, and Brooklyn is missing several key players of their own, the 76ers likely want to play it safe with Curry, who has been critical to their early success so far this season. His absence on Thursday isn't ideal, but Doc Rivers doesn't believe he's dealing with anything too serious. Therefore, he considers him to be day-to-day for now.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_