Sixers' Seth Curry Won't Return vs. Celtics on Wednesday

Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry has been cleared for action as of Tuesday night. Unfortunately, he won't get back out on the floor for his official return to face the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

A couple of weeks ago, Seth Curry missed the Sixers' Thursday night matchup against the Brooklyn Nets as he was dealing with a sore ankle after rolling it during the previous night's game against the Washington Wizards.

Little did he know, at the same time, Curry was also positive for COVID-19. After being removed from the Barclays Center a couple of weeks ago, Curry was sent home to quarantine, where he would remain for the last couple of weeks.

At this point, Curry is cleared for action, but he's not necessarily back to work. As the Sixers returned to their practice facility in Camden, New Jersey, the team confirmed he was not out on the court practicing with the team on Tuesday.

While the 76ers did leave Curry off of the injury report on Tuesday night, further confirming he's been cleared for action after testing negative for COVID-19, the veteran guard is still not in optimal game shape. Therefore, a source confirms he won't get the green light to go on Wednesday night against the Celtics.

Without Curry on the floor, the Sixers will likely keep the rookie guard Tyrese Maxey in the starting lineup to play alongside Ben Simmons. While Maxey has done a solid job over the last couple of weeks, the 76ers could really use Curry back in the mix as he's been putting on a career-best campaign through his first eight games with Philly.

