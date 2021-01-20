News
Search

Sixers' Seth Curry Won't Return vs. Celtics on Wednesday

Seth Curry isn't back just yet.
Author:
Publish date:

Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry has been cleared for action as of Tuesday night. Unfortunately, he won't get back out on the floor for his official return to face the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

A couple of weeks ago, Seth Curry missed the Sixers' Thursday night matchup against the Brooklyn Nets as he was dealing with a sore ankle after rolling it during the previous night's game against the Washington Wizards.

Little did he know, at the same time, Curry was also positive for COVID-19. After being removed from the Barclays Center a couple of weeks ago, Curry was sent home to quarantine, where he would remain for the last couple of weeks.

At this point, Curry is cleared for action, but he's not necessarily back to work. As the Sixers returned to their practice facility in Camden, New Jersey, the team confirmed he was not out on the court practicing with the team on Tuesday.

While the 76ers did leave Curry off of the injury report on Tuesday night, further confirming he's been cleared for action after testing negative for COVID-19, the veteran guard is still not in optimal game shape. Therefore, a source confirms he won't get the green light to go on Wednesday night against the Celtics.

Without Curry on the floor, the Sixers will likely keep the rookie guard Tyrese Maxey in the starting lineup to play alongside Ben Simmons. While Maxey has done a solid job over the last couple of weeks, the 76ers could really use Curry back in the mix as he's been putting on a career-best campaign through his first eight games with Philly.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

USATSI_15405092_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers' Seth Curry Won't Return vs. Celtics on Wednesday

USATSI_14006319_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Sixers' Furkan Korkmaz is Thrilled to Return vs. Celtics

USATSI_15436758_168388689_lowres
News

Seth Curry Cleared For Action vs. Celtics on Wednesday

USATSI_15453204_168388689_lowres
News

Rivers Isn't Concerned About Ben Simmons' Offensive Struggles

USATSI_15319297_168388689_lowres
News

Celtics Rule Jayson Tatum Out vs. Sixers on Wednesday

USATSI_15453307_168388689_lowres
News

Rivers Expects Joel Embiid to Play vs. Celtics Wednesday

USATSI_12102220_168388689_lowres
News

Joel Embiid, Shake Milton Nominated for Player of the Week

USATSI_15434845_168388689_lowres
News

Philadelphia 76ers Power Rankings Roundup Through Week 5