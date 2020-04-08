Although the Philadelphia 76ers took heat a couple of weeks ago after the team's managing partners proposed pay cuts, the team has since then bounced back as members of the organization continue to make generous donations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has been a few days since the Sixers have made any additional donations, but the team's second-year guard, Shake Milton, is now getting involved as he's made a generous contribution recently. After teaming up with a popular vegan restaurant chain HipCityVeg, Milton, and the company will donate 500 meals and shakes to frontline medical workers.

According to VegNews, the donations will start at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, then continue to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center over the next week.

"As a Philadelphia born and bred company, we are big fans of Shake and the Sixers," HipCityVeg Founder and CEO Nicole Marquis said. "We want to do whatever we can to give back to the people on the frontline. We are so grateful for Shake Milton's generosity, and we are over the moon that he chose to work with us to feed our community."

Shake Milton becomes one of a handful of Sixers members to get involved with donations within the city. Sixers Managing Partners, Josh Harris, and David Blitzer have made numerous donations over the past week.

As far as players go, Joel Embiid has donated over $500,000 to relief and medical care research. Meanwhile, Ben Simmons has fired up 'The Philly Pledge,' which encourages Philadelphians to donate to two essential non-profits.

Also, Sixers' big man, Al Horford, has put his money to good use too as he spread half a million dollars over several regions. Now, Milton gets in on the action as the second-year veteran continues a selfless trend in the NBA.

