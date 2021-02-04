NewsSI.COM
Search

Sixers' Shake Milton Offers Positive Update Following Injury Scare

How's Shake Milton feeling?
Author:
Publish date:

Philadelphia 76ers sixth man Shake Milton checked into Wednesday night's game for the first time with a little over three minutes left to go in the first quarter. Early on in the second quarter, after being on the floor for nearly eight minutes, Milton had a bit of an injury scare as he felt his knee buckle when he planted his foot down driving to the hoop.

Typically, a non-contact injury as such never results in good news. So, when the Sixers had to foul intentionally just to get Milton off the court so he could head back to the locker room to get everything checked out, the team held their breath. 

Fortunately, Milton was back to the 76ers' bench in no time and looked ready to get back in the game. After logging just eight minutes in the first half, the Sixers had Milton available to play 10 minutes in the second half, despite his setback.

"He’s good,” said Sixers head coach Doc Rivers in regards to Milton. “I was scared, I’ll tell you that I thought it was his knee when he did, but they checked him out, the doctor checked him out, KJ came back and told me he was ready, and then Shake actually came to me to tell me he was ready. I got a kick out of that. I guess he was basically telling me to put him back in. So that tells me he was ready to go.”

Due to his mid-game setback, Milton played six fewer minutes than he typically would. That was a result of the Sixers being careful. While Milton admitted the injury scared him at first, too, he made it clear after Wednesday night's game that he's fine.

"Thank God it wasn’t [serious],” Milton said. “I went back to the back and checked it out; I felt okay, I was ready to play anyways, and I was good to go.” Although his minutes were slightly limited following his setback, Milton confidently stated he would play in Thursday night's game at home against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

USATSI_15461244_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Shake Milton Offers Positive Update Following Injury Scare

USATSI_15525746_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Pick Up Third-Straight Road Win vs. Hornets on Wednesday

USATSI_15395851_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Hornets: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Third Meeting

USATSI_15395722_168388689_lowres
News

Hornets Will Start LaMelo Ball vs. Sixers on Wednesday

USATSI_15476656_168388689_lowres
News

Doc Rivers Throws Cold Water on Sixers' Hot Start to the season

USATSI_15413982_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Rule Out Mike Scott, Terrance Ferguson vs. Hornets

USATSI_15395719_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers' Joel Embiid Expected to Play vs. Hornets on Wednesday

USATSI_15517642_168388689_lowres
News

Doc Rivers Reacts to Eastern Conference Coach of the Month Honors