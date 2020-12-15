Shake Milton Receives More Praise From Doc Rivers This Week

Shake Milton's second-year emergence with the Philadelphia 76ers had the feelings of a flash in a pan kind of experience. In the final months leading up to the NBA's suspension, Milton was putting up career numbers and earning a spot in the Sixers' starting lineup as key players were nursing injuries.

Following the team's playoff loss against the Boston Celtics in the first round, the Shake Milton hype simmered down slightly. For a moment, it seemed Milton might fall out of favor in the Sixers rotation since Brett Brown was no longer a part of the organization, but new Sixers head coach Doc Rivers came into town with a positive outlook on Shake.

Last season, Shake Milton's most memorable standout game was against Doc Rivers and the Los Angeles Clippers. In 40 minutes of action, Milton put up 39 points and drained 77-percent of his threes after taking nine attempts from beyond-the-arc.

Rivers has seen the young guard at his very best, so the bar of expectations was set high heading into training camp. Last week, the Sixers fired up the first week of teamwide workouts, and Rivers had nothing but great things to say about Milton.

"Shake's been amazing," Rivers stated last Tuesday. "He's faster than I thought. It's funny, he had a big game against [the Clippers last season], but most of that was jump shooting. You know, when I was with the Clippers, he made a bunch of jump shots. I didn't see his ability to get to the rack and make plays. He played with the first group today because we keep moving groups around, and he was unbelievable."

After two practices during the second week of training camp, Rivers once again singled out Shake Milton as the praise for the former SMU guard has been nonstop by Shake's coaches and teammates this offseason.

"Shake can be a starter or a six-man," Rivers said on Monday, following practice. "You know, Shake is going to be a heck of a basketball player. He really is; you can just see it all over him."

The chances of Milton remaining in the starting lineup this season is probably slimmer considering Rivers has favored Seth Curry a lot this offseason as well. But regardless if Milton starts or comes off the bench, he's going to be a significant piece in the Sixers' rotation, and Rivers has displayed high hopes for the young guard.

