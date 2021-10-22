Shake Milton Ruled Out vs. Nets on Friday

Shake Milton's setback continues to keep him off the court on Friday night. Nearly two weeks ago, Milton was battling it out for the Sixers' starting point guard position as Ben Simmons remained away from the team.

During a Sunday afternoon practice session, Milton stepped on the foot of Andre Drummond and went down with a rolled ankle. After getting his ankle evaluated, the Sixers medical staff diagnosed Milton with an ankle sprain.

The veteran guard was ruled out of the Sixers' third preseason matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. After failing to get involved in any team-wide scrimmages or drills in practice over the next few days, Milton also missed the trip to Detroit and didn't play in the team's preseason finale against the Pistons.

At this point, Milton is progressing in the right direction. Although he hasn't fully returned to practice, the young veteran has been spotted doing individual work and getting some shots up post-practice and pre-game.

Despite the work he's been putting in, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers didn't have the most promising update pertaining to Milton. "I don't know what his status is," said Rivers earlier this week. "I know he's out. Shake is nowhere near playing yet. He'll be out for a while."

Fortunately, the head coach had a better update hours before the Sixers tipped off their regular season in New Orleans against the Pelicans.

"He's running more, and honestly, they tell me early on if a guy's playing," Rivers said. "I just ask him how he is doing, and every player gives you the same answer 'I'm close.' So, I think he's close. I can't give a guestimate, but the fact that he's sprinting and stopping and going, that's huge. So I feel that he actually is close."

Although Milton might be close, he's not quite there yet. When the Sixers host the Nets on Friday night, the 25-year-old guard will remain out of the rotation, leaving the Sixers to rely on Tyrese Maxey and a handful of non-ball-handlers.

