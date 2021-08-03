Sports Illustrated home
Sixers Sign Andre Drummond to One-Year deal

After re-signing Furkan Korkmaz to a deal on Monday night, Daryl Morey has made his second move of the offseason. According to a source, the Sixers are signing center Andre Drummond to a one-year deal. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report the move.

The 27-year-old spent the end of last season with the Los Angeles Lakers after being released by the Cleveland Cavaliers. In 21 games with LA, Drummond averaged 11.9 PPG, 10.2 RPG, and 1.0 BPG. 

Once again, Morey lands a suitable backup for Joel Embiid at an extremely team-friendly price. Kyle Neubeck of The Philly Voice reported that Drummond's deal with the Sixers is on the veteran's minimum. 

This move is quite shocking, to say the least. Throughout their NBA careers, Drummond and Joel Embiid have had their fair share of scuffles on the court. Now, Drummond is coming to Philadelphia to play behind the MVP runner-up. 

Getting Drummond on the minimum is a great cost-effective signing for the Sixers. As a multi-time All-Star who is still only 27-years-old, he is sure to outplay his contract. 

Having a player like Drummond off the bench will make it much easier to load manage Embiid during the regular season. He will be an easy fill-in to hold down the center position on nights where Embiid is rested. 

While his stock has taken a hit over the years, Drummond is still a fine addition to the Sixers. He is still a good defensive big man and one of the league's best rebounders. His presence in the frontcourt will more than fill the void Howard is leaving behind. 

Daryl Morey continues to make good moves in the margins to upgrade the Sixers roster. Landing Drummond on a minimum deal has the chance to be on the league's best value signings of the offseason. 

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.

