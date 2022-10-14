Skip to main content
Sixers Reportedly Sign Former Georgetown Guard

Sixers Reportedly Sign Former Georgetown Guard

The Sixers have added another prospect after waiving Skylar Mays.

As the preseason began winding down, the Philadelphia 76ers made several signings and cuts over the last week. On Thursday night, the trend continued as the Sixers signed former Georgetown guard Aminu Mohammed, according to Keith Smith of Spotrac.

The Mohammed signing comes after the Sixers waived former Atlanta Hawks guard Skylar Mays. Therefore, Mohammed likely won’t be sticking around with the 76ers very long, as he’s on pace to join several other signed-and-waived players who anticipate playing with the Sixers’ G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, for training camp.

Over the past week, the Sixers brought in former Golden State guard Mac McClung, the three-time champion Patrick McCaw, and the former Raptors 905 standout Justin Smith, along with Mays on Exhibit-10 deals. Each prospect was waived with the intention of joining the Blue Coats later this month.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In addition to the series of signings and cuts for G League training camp purposes, the 76ers waived their offseason acquisition Trevelin Queen last weekend. Now that he’s out of the picture in Philadelphia, Queen landed himself an opportunity with the Indiana Pacers.

On Thursday morning, the 76ers made two more cuts by waiving the second-year center Charles Bassey and the third-year sharpshooter, Isaiah Joe

Although the Sixers drafted both prospects in the second round in recent years, the team wasn’t convinced they needed to keep them both around as their positions grew crowded after a busy offseason filled with prepping a championship-hopeful roster.

Mohammed could become another waived prospect from Philadelphia as the Blue Coats continue searching for prospects to add ahead of their training camp. Mohammed enters the league after appearing in 31 games at Georgetown. The young guard averaged 32 minutes on the floor, shooting 37 percent from the field and 31 percent from deep while producing 13 points per game.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

In This Article (1)

Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

USATSI_18192628_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Sixers' Doc Rivers Praises Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19211990_168388689_lowres
News

Danuel House Explains Role With Philadelphia 76ers

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_18060118_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Rumors: Isaiah Joe Could Return to Philly?

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19221422_168388689_lowres
News

Joel Embiid Offers Health Update After Preseason Finale

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_15319669_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Why didn't Isaiah Joe and Charles Bassey play more in the preseason?

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19221708_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Player Grades After Preseason Win vs. Hornets

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_19212288_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Waive Young Sharpshooter Isaiah Joe

By Justin Grasso
USATSI_17191264_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Sixers Release Charles Bassey Following Preseason Finale

By Justin Grasso