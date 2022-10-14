Sixers Reportedly Sign Former Georgetown Guard

As the preseason began winding down, the Philadelphia 76ers made several signings and cuts over the last week. On Thursday night, the trend continued as the Sixers signed former Georgetown guard Aminu Mohammed, according to Keith Smith of Spotrac.

The Mohammed signing comes after the Sixers waived former Atlanta Hawks guard Skylar Mays. Therefore, Mohammed likely won’t be sticking around with the 76ers very long, as he’s on pace to join several other signed-and-waived players who anticipate playing with the Sixers’ G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, for training camp.

Over the past week, the Sixers brought in former Golden State guard Mac McClung, the three-time champion Patrick McCaw, and the former Raptors 905 standout Justin Smith, along with Mays on Exhibit-10 deals. Each prospect was waived with the intention of joining the Blue Coats later this month.

In addition to the series of signings and cuts for G League training camp purposes, the 76ers waived their offseason acquisition Trevelin Queen last weekend. Now that he’s out of the picture in Philadelphia, Queen landed himself an opportunity with the Indiana Pacers.

On Thursday morning, the 76ers made two more cuts by waiving the second-year center Charles Bassey and the third-year sharpshooter, Isaiah Joe.

Although the Sixers drafted both prospects in the second round in recent years, the team wasn’t convinced they needed to keep them both around as their positions grew crowded after a busy offseason filled with prepping a championship-hopeful roster.

Mohammed could become another waived prospect from Philadelphia as the Blue Coats continue searching for prospects to add ahead of their training camp. Mohammed enters the league after appearing in 31 games at Georgetown. The young guard averaged 32 minutes on the floor, shooting 37 percent from the field and 31 percent from deep while producing 13 points per game.

