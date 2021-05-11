Sixers Plan to Sign Gary Clark to Two-Way Deal

After recently waiving Mason Jones, the Sixers opened up their second two-way slot. When a move like this happens late in the season, a corresponding move is likely to follow.

Despite only having four regular-season games left, the Sixers have opted to fill that two-way slot. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Gary Clark will be joining the team on a two-way deal.

Clark, 26, is a six-foot-six wing player who has had multiple stops around the league. His most recent stop was earlier this season, where he appeared in two games for the Denver Nuggets before being released. Before that, he played in 35 games for the Orlando Magic.

The 26-year-old has played in 130 games over the span of three seasons. Posting career averages of 3.3 PPG, 2.6 RPG, and 0.5 APG.

He is not very effective as an outside shooter, but he is willing and able to knock them down. For his career, Clark shoots 31.1% from beyond the arc on just under three attempts per game.

This move does not come as a total shock, as Clark has a connection to Sixers' President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey. Morey gave Clark his first opportunity in the NBA, signing him to a deal with the Rockets during the 2018-2019 season.

Morey must see something in Clark, and that is why he has chosen to take another flier on him. Worst case scenario, he is another body on the bench who can provide minutes when necessary.

With the Sixers closing in on locking up the number one seed, the opportunity for rest could become available. The addition of Clark adds another wing player who can provide him solid minutes at the end of the bench.

Clark could look at this deal as sort of an open tryout. If he can make a good impression as this season comes to a close, it could potentially land him a deal moving forward.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.