Sixers Sign Rookie Isaiah Joe to Three-Year Contract

Isaiah Joe is locked in with the Sixers for the next few seasons.

Isaiah Joe knew the Philadelphia 76ers wanted him. Weeks before the 2020 NBA Draft, the 21-year-old prospect out of Arkansas received somewhat of a promise from the Sixers organization as they intended to take him with one of their handful of picks.

Sure enough, they did. With the 49th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Sixers selected the young shooting guard out of Arkansas. And on Friday, the team inked Joe to his first NBA contract since he got drafted a little over a week ago.

According to a source, Joe signed a three-year deal with the Sixers this week. Two years on the deal are guaranteed. The contract is reportedly somewhere in the ballpark of $4.2 million in total.

According to Kevin McPherson of Kark.com, the first two seasons are the ones that are guaranteed, which will allow Joe to earn over $2.4 million through his rookie and sophomore seasons with the Sixers.

The rookie shooting guard just wrapped up a two-year stint with the Arkansas Razorbacks. He started in 59 of his 60 career games in college. During that time, Joe put up 15.2 points-per-game while shooting 38-percent from three.

Although his shooting averages were slightly down during his sophomore season, Joe knocked down 41-percent of his threes during his freshman season two years ago.

As the 76ers planned to add a handful of shooters this offseason, snagging Isaiah Joe in the second round of the draft seemed to be a no-brainer for Daryl Morey and company. Now, the rookie shooting guard can feel comfortable knowing he's got a three-year NBA deal attached to him.

