Sixers Sign Former Mavericks Forward Ryan Broekhoff

The Philadelphia 76ers are signing free-agent forward Ryan Broekhoff to a one-year deal, a source confirmed to Sports Illustrated on Tuesday. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN first reported the signing.

Broekhoff, a 30-year-old veteran, went undrafted back in 2013. The Australian prospect got his NBA start with the Denver Nuggets in 2015 during the Summer League. However, Broekhoff never found his way onto an official NBA roster until 2018.

Ahead of the 2018-2019 season, Broekhoff inked a two-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks. In his first season with the Mavs, Broekhoff appeared in 42 games off the bench. In an average of ten minutes on the floor, Broekhoff put up four points-per-game while shooting 40-percent from beyond the arc.

The following year, Broekhoff appeared in just 17 games with the Dallas Mavericks. Once again, he only saw the court for an average of ten minutes and shot 39-percent from three while averaging roughly four points-per-game.

In February of 2020, the Mavericks waived Broekhoff. The Australian sharpshooter remained a free agent until the Sixers came calling in June of 2020. Philly had plans to bring Broekhoff down to the Orlando bubble as they needed help in the shooting department ahead of the 2020 NBA Playoff run.

However, Broekhoff opted out of the bubble last minute as he was dealing with a family matter related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite never debuting with the Sixers last season, Broekhoff will get another shot in Philly this upcoming season on a one-year deal. According to Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Broekhoff's contract for next season is non-guaranteed.

