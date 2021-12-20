Sixers to Sign Former Nets Guard Tyler Johnson

As the NBA has a COVID-19 outbreak on its hands, the rules have slightly changed. Considering the Sixers have a crowded injury report with three players currently in the league's health and safety protocol, they've needed some reinforcements lately.

After Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans was postponed, the Sixers recalled their second-year forward/center Paul Reed from the Delaware Blue Coats. They also transferred their two-way rookie Aaron Henry and the newly acquired two-way guard, Myles Powell, to the main roster.

In addition to bringing three G League players to Boston ahead of their Monday night matchup against the Celtics, the Sixers are also signing the veteran guard Tyler Johnson to add depth to the roster, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The former Fresno State standout is best known for his time with the Miami Heat. For the first five years of his career, Johnson played in Miami and was one of their key reserves from 2014 to 2019.

His stint in Miami ended by way of a trade. In February of 2019, Johnson was sent packing and joined the Phoenix Suns. He played in 13 games for Phoenix before his season ended prematurely. The following year, Johnson appeared in 31 games for the Suns before he was eventually waived.

Johnson landed on his feet with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2019-2020 NBA season. After wrapping his one-year deal, Johnson re-signed with the Nets for the 2020-2021 season. Last year, he appeared in 39 games for Brooklyn. Averaging 17 minutes on the floor, Johnson put up five points-per-game while draining 36-percent of his threes.

After his one-year deal with Brooklyn expired, Johnson never found another NBA home to add to his resume. However, he'll get another chance to showcase what he can offer as the Sixers will temporarily add him to the roster.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.