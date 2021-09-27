September 27, 2021
Sixers Sign Former Nuggets Guard Shaq Harrison to Training Camp Deal
The Sixers are adding another member to the roster ahead of the start of training camp this week. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the 76ers are signing former Denver Nuggets guard Shaq Harrison to a deal.

Per Wojnarowski's report, Harrison will join the roster on a training camp deal. Therefore, the chances of Harrison remaining on board with the Sixers' main roster beyond preseason are quite slim.

However, Harrison's presence will give the Sixers another body at training camp and allow the journeyman guard to showcase his skill set to another NBA organization.

Harrison joins the Sixers afters stints with several teams. He got his start in the NBA after going undrafted out of Tulsa in 2016. After signing on to join the Phoenix Suns, Harrison remained stayed around as a member of the Suns' G League affiliate, the Northern Arizona Suns.

After spending a couple of seasons with the Suns' organization, Harrison found himself on the Chicago Bulls for two years. During the 2018-2019 run, Harrison played in a career-high of 73 games, making 11 starts.

During the average of 19 minutes, he spent on the court, Harrison averaged roughly six points per game while shooting 43-percent from the field and 27-percent from three. After his two-year stint in Chicago, Harrison then moved on to play 17 games with the Utah Jazz last year. After getting waived in February, he inked a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets. 

Now, Harrison will find himself training with the Sixers, who become his fifth organization in six years. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_

