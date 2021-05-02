Sixers vs. Spurs: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Sunday

The Philadelphia 76ers are looking to go out on a very high note this week. Just last weekend, the Sixers wrapped up a four-game stint without Ben Simmons in the lineup. As other injuries piled on towards the end of the week, the Sixers came out of the four-game stint with nothing but losses to add to their record.

On Monday, Philly returned home from Milwaukee to host the Oklahoma City Thunder. As they gained their starting point guard back in the lineup, the Sixers took care of business and snapped the losing streak with a victory.

Over the next two games, the Sixers faced the Atlanta Hawks for a two-game mini-series in Philadelphia. The Hawks, who missed several key players, suffered a beatdown to the Sixers in the series opener. On Friday, Atlanta got slightly healthier in their chance at redemption but couldn't do much better.

Now, heading into Sunday's game against the San Antonio Spurs, the 76ers are on a three-game win streak. The last time they faced the Spurs was back in mid-March. Without Joel Embiid on the floor, the 76ers destroyed the undermanned Spurs with a 134-99 win to make it four in a row against San Antonio.

The Sixers haven't lost to the Spurs since December of 2018. Coming into Sunday's game, the Spurs aren't in an ideal position to snap that streak. Not only will the Sixers have Embiid and the rest of their team healthy on Sunday, but the Spurs are also dealing with a handful of injuries, notably missing Dejounte Murray and DeMar DeRozan for the night.

Plan on tuning in to watch the second and final meeting between the Sixers and the Spurs? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Date: Sunday, May 2, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM EST.

Location: AT&T Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Spurs TV Broadcast: Bally Sports

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Spurs Listen: WOAI/KXTN

Spurs Stream: N/A

Odds

Spread: Sixers -9.5

Moneyline: PHI -450, SAS +350

O/U: 219.5

