Former Sixers G League Standout Marial Shayok Lands in Turkey

The Philadelphia 76ers shocked a good portion of fans back in November when they decided to waive their 2019 second-round pick, Marial Shayok.

Shayok, a six-foot-five shooting guard from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, landed in Philly as the 54th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. After a solid preseason showing, Shayok earned himself a two-way deal for the Sixers, meaning he would split time between Philly and their G League affiliates, the Delaware Blue Coats.

Despite the Sixers having a dire need of reliable three-point shooters throughout the season last year, Shayok never really earned any real opportunity to garner time on the floor with the 76ers' main roster.

However, down in Delaware, Shayok was a standout during his rookie year. In 36 games last year, Shayok cracked the starting lineup all but three times. Throughout the season, he averaged 22.4 points-per-game, 3.7 assists-per-game, and knocked down 36-percent of his attempted shots from beyond-the-arc.

Shayok's first-year progress allowed him to be named to the NBA G League All-Rookie team and All-NBA G League Third-Team. While his progress in the G League was impressive, he couldn't earn himself an opportunity to do much at the NBA level.

In just four regular-season games with the Sixers, Shayok saw the floor for an average of seven minutes-per-game. During that time, he put up 2.8 points-per-game, while shooting 25-percent from the field, and 33-percent from three.

Although he showed promise last season, the Sixers ultimately decided to move on from Shayok and offered two-way contracts to Dakota Mathias and Paul Reed. After failing to garner any deals elsewhere in the NBA, Shayok decided to take his talents to Turkey as he reportedly inked a deal with Bursaspor.

