Sixers Starter Absent at Shootaround Ahead of Game 5 vs. Knicks
UPDATE: Kelly Oubre is AVAILABLE for Game 5.
After dropping Game 4 on their home floor, the Philadelphia 76ers now find themselves on the brink of elimination. Down 3-1 to the New York Knicks, they have to secure a win on the road to keep their postseason dreams alive.
Game 5 is slated for Tuesday night and will begin at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time. As the Sixers get ready for this matchup, one of their key players was absent from shootaround.
Kelly Oubre Jr. was not present at the Sixers’ morning walkthrough, and he was added to the injury report. Reports surfaced that the veteran forward is dealing with an illness leading up to Game 5.
Oubre has been a crucial piece for the Sixers in their first-round matchup with the Knicks. Along with providing a scoring punch alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, he’s also shined on the defensive end. Oubre is one of the main Sixers who has taken up the task of guarding Jalen Brunson.
Through the first four games of the series, Oubre is averaging 12.0 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 2.3 APG, and 2.0 SPG. He is also shooting a stellar 46.2% from beyond the arc on three attempts per game.
Oubre battling an illness heading into this crucial game is a tough blow for the Sixers. As someone who provides energy and toughness on the floor, they need him performing at his best. Missing shootaround does give him a chance to get some more rest before taking the floor in the Sixers’ biggest game of the year.