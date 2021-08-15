Sixers' Summer League Coach Acknowledges Springer's Struggles

There was a lot to look forward to regarding the Sixers' 2021 NBA Summer League campaign. As soon-to-be second-year veterans Tyrese Maxey, Paul Reed, and Isaiah Joe never got a Summer League stint last season, many anticipated their Vegas debuts.

But they weren't the only members of the main roster appearing in the Summer League for the first time. Sixers' 2021 first-round selection Jaden Springer also made his Summer League debut against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

Getting the start at shooting guard alongside Maxey, Springer checked in for 24 minutes in his first set of NBA action. Defensively, Springer didn't miss a step as he established himself as a solid defender dating back to his Tennesee days last year.

Offensively, it was a different story. Taking 12 shots in his first outing, Springer drained just four of his attempts. Following a dominant victory over the Mavericks, Springer collected 11 points in his Summer League debut.

After Monday's game, the rookie admitted he had a case of the jitters. However, as the game went on, he started to settle in and feel more comfortable. In Thursday's game against the Atlanta Hawks, Springer's offensive struggles continued, though.

Although he took fewer shots from the field, he still lacked efficiency as he drained just 33-percent of his field-goal attempts. In 28 minutes of action, Springer wrapped up Philly's second Summer League outing with seven points.

The third matchup against the Boston Celtics was his toughest offensive showing yet. After spending 24 minutes on the court, Springer hit on just three of his 11 shots for six points. Following Saturday's loss to Boston, Sixers' Summer League head coach Brian Adams discussed Springer's offensive struggles, offering some input on what might've contributed to his underwhelming set of performances so far.

“He shoots it with a lot of arc,” Adams explained. “It could be an arc thing because sometimes when you shoot is super high, it ends up falling short." Springer certainly isn't the first player to enter the Sixers' organization as a struggling shooter.

When the team drafted Tyrese Maxey a season ago, his three-point shot was one of the biggest question marks surrounding his game on draft night. Over time, Maxey showed strides in his development from his debut to now. Understanding that Springer is just 18-years-old with one collegiate season under his belt, the Sixers will also have to remain patient with Springer.

"At the end of the day, I think, Jaden’s a really good all-around basketball player that needs to develop," Adams continued. "So I think his jump shot, whether it’s coming up short because of lower, upper, I couldn’t tell you that right now. I’d have to go back and look. I think it’s just something that’s gonna keep coming along with his game. He’s got a tremendous work ethic. He’s proven he can make them, and so now we’ll just get this consistency up, and he’ll definitely tweak it in the gym, I’m sure.”

