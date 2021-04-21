Sixers vs. Suns: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Wednesday

The Philadelphia 76ers' four-game win streak was snapped on Monday night. After picking up victories against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn Nets, and the Los Angeles Clippers, the 76ers fell short against the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.

Granted, the Sixers were hardly at full strength. Although they got Seth Curry, Dwight Howard, and George Hill back in the mix, Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons missed the matchup. A hot start for the 76ers cooled down quickly, and Warriors star Steph Curry took advantage as he had a nearly 50-point performance in Philly.

After picking up their first loss in over a week, the 76ers looked forward to playing the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night in South Philly. The first time these two teams met in Phoenix, the Suns got the best of Joel Embiid and the Sixers. While Embiid's 35-point performance was solid, Devin Booker's 36-point performance allowed his team to pull off a notable 120-111 victory over the 76ers.

Now, the two teams will meet for the second and final time this season on Wednesday. Plan on tuning in to watch the Suns and the Sixers go at it again? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns

Date: Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST.

Location: Wells Fargo Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Suns TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Arizona

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Suns Listen: ESPN Phoenix 620 AM

76ers Live Stream: Click Here

Suns Live Stream: N/A

Odds

Spread: Suns -3.5

Moneyline: PHI +135, PHX -160

O/U: 219.5

*All Odds are Provided by BetMGM