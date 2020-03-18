Last Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers were returning home for the first time in a little over a week. After staying out in California for a four-game stretch, the players were happy to get back home on the East Coast, where things seemed calm for a bit.

While the team was out West, the coronavirus was beginning to spread quickly. At the time, it hadn't quite reached pandemic status as the other coast of the country wasn't hit yet. However, within a few days upon returning to Philly, the Sixers realized it would become a significant issue on the East Coast as well.

The NBA had plans of potentially banning fans from entering games last Wednesday to avoid spreading COVID-19, but they never put the rule in place. Therefore, the Sixers hosted more than 15,000 fans at the Wells Fargo Center as they faced the Detroit Pistons.

Just moments after the matchup concluded, NBA commissioner Adam Silver shut the league down upon hearing the results of Utah Jazz center, Rudy Gobert's COVID-19 test results. The following morning, Gobert's teammate, Donovan Mitchell, had also tested positive. At that point, many NBA teams around the league wanted players to get tested.

The Sixers weren't an exception. Considering they played the Pistons, who had played the Jazz just a few days prior to Gobert's testing, the organization wanted to make sure its players, coaches, and staff is safe. Not to mention, Detroit's Christian Wood also tested positive this past weekend, becoming the third player to deal with the virus at the time.

The Sixers didn't get tested right away last week. Instead, players were instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days. On Wednesday, however, it has been reported that players underwent testing this past Monday, according to The Inquirer's Keith Pompey. At this moment, the results are unclear, but the team is doing all they can to protect its players during this tough time in the world.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_