Sixers' Tobias Harris Defends Ben Simmons From Critics

Philadelphia 76ers two-time All-Star Ben Simmons has been criticized a lot this season for his lack of scoring. In past seasons, Simmons heard a lot of criticism regarding his lack of a jump shot. Regardless of having a lack of shooting range, Simmons still found ways to score when he was on the court.

For the last two seasons, Simmons averaged 16 points-per-game. Before this year, the fourth-year guard hasn't averaged less than 15 PPG, which he accomplished his rookie season. However, this season, Simmons has averaged just 12 points-per-game through the first 15 matchups.

Coming into the year, many expected Simmons to expand his range and find other ways to score so he could take the next step offensively. Unfortunately, that didn't happen. As a result, Simmons hears more criticism than ever. But his teammates got his back -- especially Tobias Harris, who has received his fair share of criticism since signing a max contract with the Sixers last summer.

“Criticism will come from anywhere,” Harris said. “I think that’s what’s bringing us as a unit closer because we understand everybody is criticized in some type of way in any facet, but when we come in that locker room, we look at each other like brothers, like teammates and we look at the next guy like ‘How can you help the team win and are you going to do that every single night for me and for everybody else?’”

At this point in his career, it's clear who Simmons is as a player. Defensively, he's one of the best in the game. Offensively, he's a playmaker who tends to look for assists before buckets. Simmons' style of play might not be ideal to the fans who want to see him pad his stats in the scoring column. To Harris and the rest of the Sixers' locker room, that doesn't seem to be an issue.

"They can criticize points or whatever,” Harris continued. “We know what we expect of him night in and night out. That’s his energy, that’s for him to run the show as a point guard, push the pace, and defensively, to be who he is, and that’s an All-Defensive player.” Simmons and the Sixers aren't perfect, but what they've been doing so far this season has clearly worked.

17 games into the season, the 76ers are 12-5 and sitting on top of the Eastern Conference. And while Simmons' "down year" offensively has caused him to blend in more than he stands out, that doesn't bother the veteran guard or any of his teammates. As long as they're getting the job done as a unit -- that's all that really matters.

