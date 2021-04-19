Sixers' Tobias Harris, Ben Simmons Ruled Out vs. Warriors

Heading into Monday night's game against the Golden State Warriors, the Philadelphia 76ers had themselves a crowded injury report. Three nights prior to Monday's primetime showdown, the 76ers were missing two starters in Tobias Harris and Seth Curry against the Los Angeles Clippers.

In addition to those two, the Sixers were also without their primary backup center, Dwight Howard. Harris and Howard, who have been dealing with knee soreness for quite some time now, were listed as questionable as early as Sunday night.

Curry, who was suddenly ruled out on Friday, is dealing with hip flexor soreness joined them. On Monday afternoon, the Sixers added another player to the injury report as their starting point guard Ben Simmons came down with an illness.

Who's Out?

Tobias Harris

For a couple of weeks now, Tobias Harris has dealt with knee soreness. It started two weeks ago against the New Orleans Pelicans. Although Harris finished the game in New Orleans, he missed the next matchup against the OKC Thunder.

Harris pushed through the knee soreness for the next two matchups against the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets, but he then missed Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. While Harris and the Sixers make it apparent the setback isn't serious, the team is taking it easy with their standout forward.

Ben Simmons

Simmons was added to the injury report on Monday afternoon. The Sixers haven't disclosed what Simmons is dealing with exactly, but he won't enter the NBA's health and safety protocol, which is a promising sign.

Who's In?

George Hill

Tonight's the night. Ever since getting traded to the Sixers back in late March, George Hill has been on the sideline as he continued to get back into game shape after missing multiple months' worth of games with the Thunder due to a thumb injury. Finally, Hill will make his Sixers debut on Monday.

Seth Curry

After missing Friday's game due to a hip flexor, Curry will return to the starting lineup and will face his brother, Steph Curry, for the first time this year.

Dwight Howard

The veteran center missed the last couple of games as he was dealing with knee soreness. Considering Howard hadn't missed a game for the Sixers this season leading up to last Wednesday's game against Brooklyn, the big man was expected to get a break sooner than later. Under a week later, Howard's break is finished, and now he's back in the Sixers' rotation.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.