Tobias Harris Talks Goldfish Commercial, Teases More to Come

Before the Philadelphia 76ers took on the Denver Nuggets on the road on Tuesday night, a new Goldfish commercial involving Sixers forward Tobias Harris hit the net.

In the commercial, Harris is seen hanging out with former Sixers center Boban Marjanovic as they're sharing a bag of Goldfish.

Harris, who grabs "about 73" Goldfish in one try, then essentially challenges the seven-foot-four-inch Boban to see how much he can grab in one sitting.

Of course, Maranjovic's hands rip right through the bag as he still successfully attempts to grab more Goldfish than Harris in the scene. While Boban didn't reveal how much he had -- the big man made it clear that he "fit more than 73."

On a good night, Harris might've been excited to talk about the commercial that came out on Tuesday night. But a rough outing against the Denver Nuggets had the veteran forward less than enthused when talking about it.

"You know, if we won, I would've greatly loved to talk about it," Harris said after the disappointing 104-95 loss to the Nuggets. Although he seemed uninterested, Harris briefly spoke about the experience.

"It's a commercial that me and Boban [did]," he explained. "A Goldfish commercial that we ended up shooting, and you know, it's out there now. So, it was a lot of fun to do, and it's one of many in the future for us."

The adventures of Bobi and Tobi took a long pause last season as the two split for the first time since 2016. Harris, who inked a max-contract with the 76ers, remained in Philly for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Meanwhile, Boban split for a multi-year contract with the Dallas Mavericks.

They may no longer be teammates, but they are still co-workers and friends as Harris and Marjanovic continue to create their Bobi-Tobi content when they can.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.