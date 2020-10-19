The NBA might've officially concluded last week, but players aren't finished with the work they've started this season. In one of the oddest seasons to take place, the NBA has been anything but typical in 2020.

Not only did the league see an in-season postponement, which resulted in continuing the season in the summer and wrapping up in the fall at a neutral location, but the players focused a lot of the fans' attention on matters outside of basketball as well.

The deaths of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and George Floyd sparked a mandatory discussion about social injustice, police brutality, and racism in the United States of America. And with a presidential election coming up in early November, NBA players have been spending a lot of time encouraging fans to use their voices and vote this year.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris has been leading the charge for his team. As he's become one of the most respected leaders within the Sixers locker room, Harris' fight for social justice has allowed the nation to become familiar with his voice. So lately, Harris has been getting more involved with crucial off-court activities.

This week, Harris will have the opportunity to join Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell for a new talk series created by the Blazers' guard titled 'ReMaking America.' According to Forbes, the show is set to launch for the first time this week ahead of the November 3 election and will air for a half-hour slot on PlayersTV.

On Sunday night, Tobias Harris teased the upcoming first episode on Instagram, which will air on Tuesday. This week's special guest alongside Harris and Mitchell will be Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

"I'm excited to share this with you all," Harris wrote on an Instagram post on Sunday. "An amazing conversation with Senator, [Kamala Harris] and my brothers [CJ McCollum] and [Donovan Mitchell]. Make sure to stay tuned in the upcoming days #ReMakingAmerica." The show is set to air Tuesday at 8:30 PM EST.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_