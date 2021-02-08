Tobias Harris is Open to an NBA All-Star Game in 2021

Playing basketball in a pandemic caused quite a strange season for the NBA in 2020-2021. Although things got slightly back to normal as the bubble is no longer in play for the league, this season still has many different factors to it.

One of the biggest changes this year was supposed to be the elimination of an All-Star game. As the NBA has already dealt with its fair share of positive COVID-19 tests, it was assumed that an All-Star game shouldn't be played as it could cause further positive cases or health and safety protocol issues.

But the league changed course. At this point, a 2021 NBA All-Star is pretty much set to take place in Atlanta, Georgia, in early March. As expected, the news of the game being put together came with mixed reviews. Some players, notably LeBron James, made it clear they have no interest in playing in a meaningless game during a pandemic.

Meanwhile, other players such as Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris would welcome an All-Star game in 2021. Harris, who hasn't played in an All-Star game in his career, is on the verge of possibly getting voted in.

Although the first set of voting numbers didn't fall in favor of the veteran forward, the Sixers' organization and its players are pushing hard for Harris to make it, deservedly so. This season, Harris has tied his career-high of 20 points-per-game through 21 games so far. And he's shooting a career-high of 44-percent from beyond-the-arc.

Harris could very well earn Eastern Conference All-Star honors this season, and if it happens, the veteran forward will welcome competing in the showcase.

"I understand it for LeBron, who has played in many All-Star games," Harris said on The Woj Pod in regards to LeBron James' pushback. "But for somebody like myself who wants to play in the game, and wants to play in their first All-Star game, I'm also like... 'Alright, where do we go? In Atlanta? Okay, where are we at?' You know, that's how I look at it."

As for the other two Sixers, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, who are on the road to becoming All-Stars again this season, they might see it differently. Simmons, who would be up for his third All-Star appearance, hasn't offered his opinion on the big game just yet.

Embiid, on the other hand, is still undecided. While he enjoys the honors of being named an All-Star, the big man is also cautious during these times. Therefore, there's a possibility he might opt-out in March if and when he's voted in.

