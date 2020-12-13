Tobias Harris Sends Prayers to Florida Gators' Keyontae Johnson

There was a scary scene on Saturday during the Florida Gators men's basketball matchup against Florida State. As the Gators were gearing up to take the court after a timeout during the game, Florida Gators junior forward Keyontae Johnson suddenly collapsed just before taking the court for more action.

The young forward received immediate medical attention and left the game. Later on, it was revealed that Johnson was rushed to the hospital and remained in critical condition, but fortunately, he's also in stable condition.

"Keyontae received terrific care on-site by the FSU staff and at Tallahassee Memorial, which has worked in consultation with UF health," said Florida's Athletic Director, Scott Stricklin, in a statement following the game. "We're glad his parents can be by his side, and they all feel the support of Gator Nation." (h/t ESPN).

Following the incident, former SEC member, and current Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris hopped onto Twitter to send his immediate prayers up for the young prospect, as it was reported Johnson was in critical but stable condition at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital on Saturday night.

Then again, on Sunday morning, Tobias Harris sent out another tweet in regards to Keyontae Johnson as he wanted to send his prayers once more.

"Praying for you this morning," the outspoken veteran wrote on Twitter. So far, there haven't been any updates regarding the cause of Johnson's unfortunate early departure from Saturday's game. But the fact that he's currently in stable condition is a promising sign.

