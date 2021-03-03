Tobias Harris Will Return vs. Jazz on Wednesday Night

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris has been cleared to return for Wednesday night's matchup against the Utah Jazz.

During last Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks, Harris left the matchup early as he tweaked his knee during the second half. After going straight back to the locker room to get his knee checked out, the Sixers' medical staff didn't waste too much time ruling the veteran forward out for the rest of the matchup.

Following the win over the Mavericks, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned he didn't believe Harris's injury was too serious but revealed he would have an MRI on Friday morning to confirm there was no structural damage.

The best-case scenario happened as the Sixers' medical staff reported there was, in fact, no structural damage on Harris's knee. However, that didn't mean he could get back out on the court. Harris missed Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers with a knee contusion, and he was questionable heading into Monday's game versus the Indiana Pacers at home.

A couple of hours before tip-off against the Pacers, Doc Rivers made it clear that Harris wasn't going to play. Although after the game, Rivers revealed that Harris was personally ready to take the court again, Philly's medical team and coaching staff figured the veteran would be better off sitting out another game.

After revealing Harris was ready to play on Monday, Rivers refused to rule him out early for Wednesday's matchup against the Utah Jazz. On Tuesday night, the team listed Harris as questionable. As he participated in the team-wide shootaround on Wednesday morning, Rivers was able to say Harris was more likely to play than not.

Now, it's confirmed that's the case as Harris will start for the Sixers against the Jazz on Wednesday night in South Philly.

