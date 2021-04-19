Harris, Curry, Howard Questionable vs. Warriors

The Philadelphia 76ers have had their fair share of injury concerns as of late. It all started two weeks ago when Tobias Harris felt some pain in his knee on the road while playing against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Although Harris finished the matchup, he went on to miss the following game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to knee soreness. He wasn't alone, either. 76ers veteran forward Danny Green also sat against the Thunder as he's been dealing with a reoccurring hip issue.

After they both sat out two Saturdays ago, Green and Harris returned to the court against the Dallas Mavericks last Monday. While Green is fine, Harris's knee remains an issue. During last Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers kept Harris on the bench towards the end of the game as he spotted the veteran forward limping.

Following the win over Brooklyn, Harris mentioned he had been dealing with aching in his knee. That's also when Harris revealed there was actually a 50-50 shot of him playing on Wednesday because of the soreness. At that point, Harris considered himself to be day-to-day moving forward.

On Friday, as the Sixers hosted the Los Angeles Clippers, Harris was questionable going into the matchup. Roughly about a half an hour before tip-off, the Sixers ruled him out, and he wasn't alone. Along with Harris, the 76ers also ruled out Dwight Howard for the second-straight game as he dealt with knee soreness and sat Seth Curry, who's dealing with hip flexor tightness.

With two days off and going into Monday's matchup, all three players are questionable to compete against the Golden State Warriors. While it seems none of their setbacks are serious and long-term, the 76ers could find themselves shorthanded once again on Monday as they have several names on the injury report.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.