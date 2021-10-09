Sixers' Top Ten Performances of 2021: 10-9

As we get through the dog days of the offseason, there is still some time to reflect on last season. Despite things ending prematurely for the Sixers, they still had multiple memorable performances throughout the year.

Ranking the best standout showings is no small task but is a challenge I am taking on. Here are my first two nominees for the top ten Sixers performances from last season.

#10: Ben Simmons dominates Game 2 vs. Wizards

Ben Simmons was the cause for debate after the Sixers' first win of the 2021 postseason. After grabbing 15 rebounds and dishing 15 assists in a win, everyone focused on him scoring just six points.

Simmons came out in game 2 and let the critics know he heard them. The 25-year-old All-Star went on to put up 22 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and one block in a blowout victory.

Washington put all their focus on Joel Embiid, and Simmons made them pay for it. The gravity Embiid drew opened up driving lanes for Simmons to punish the defense. He ended the night converting 11 of his 15 field goal attempts.

The critics have always been hard on Simmons for his aggressiveness in games. But there was no denying his assertiveness in this game against the Wizards.

#9: Shake Miltons drops 31 off the bench vs. Heat

Shake Milton was one Sixer fans were excited about heading into last season. His emergence late in the 2020 season shot him up the ranks of fan favorites.

Doc Rivers has a history of thriving sixth men, which only increased the hype for Milton. In the end, his season might be viewed as up-and-down, but Milton still had some incredible showings for the second unit.

One of those performances came in the middle of January against a depleted Miami Heat team. In just 27 minutes off the bench, Milton left his mark all over the game.

When all was said and done, Milton walked away with 31 points, two rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and one block. He connected on 11 of his 15 shot attempts, including going 3-4 from beyond the arc.

He might not have met the Sixth Man of the Year aspirations that some had for him, but Milton still performed well in his microwave scoring role.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.