Sixers Trade Rumors: Al Horford Isn't Going Anywhere

Justin Grasso

When the Philadelphia 76ers inked veteran big man, Al Horford, to a costly four-year deal, many were growing skeptical. Not because Horford isn't a solid player, but because the fit with other players on the floor seemed like it could create issues for the team.

Well, here we are in February, and many want to see the Sixers dish out Al Horford in a trade to avoid further lineup issues. At the beginning of the season, the fit between Joel Embiid and Horford on the floor at the same time was expected to be off to a slow start.

However, now that we are more than halfway through the NBA season and the concerns are still pretty much the same, fans seem to be losing hope in the signing. Many see Horford as a guy who is out of his element on the Sixers' roster, or they see a 33-year-old veteran player, who's best days are behind him.

That's why many would like to see Horford get dealt before it's too late. So as the NBA trade deadline approaches -- what's the word on the veteran big man? Are the Sixers willing to abort the mission early and get some value for Horford? Or are they going to stick to one of their most significant offseason signings?

All signs point to the latter. To assure that fact, ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski recently made it clear that Horford is pretty much here to stay in Philly. As the Sixers want to strike a deal before the deadline, they are figuring out which assets they are willing to depart with in order to help them improve the squad. Apparently, Horford is going nowhere -- for a good reason, of course.

"You look at their roster, and you go, OK, they don't want to trade Al Horford. They brought Al Horford in there because they wanted his size. They're trying to beat Milwaukee. They want to beat the Bucks to win the East, and they need size to do that, and they need Al Horford to do that."

h/t Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire.

Has Horford's time in Philly so far been more frustrating than not? You could say that. But ultimately, the Sixers signed him with the intention of bringing on an experienced veteran who could potentially help them get over their playoff hump. Plus, Horford is the best insurance for Joel Embiid.

Ideally, the Sixers would want Embiid to remain healthy throughout the playoffs, but the last two seasons have proved to the Sixers that's not a guarantee. It might not be a lock for the Sixers to hold onto Horford for all four years of his contract, but the big man doesn't seem to be going anywhere else anytime soon.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

