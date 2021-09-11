Former Sixers Trade Target Denzel Valentine Lands With Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have added a veteran forward to their roster late in the offseason. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Cavs have inked former Chicago Bulls veteran Denzel Valentine to a two-year deal.

Per Charania's report, Valentine's deal is partially guaranteed. With that signing, the Cavaliers add some wing depth to their roster ahead of the new year.

Perhaps, a change of teams could help Valentine improve his game. Coming into the league ahead of the 2016 NBA Draft, Valentine was wrapping up a stellar college stint at Michigan State University.

Eventually, he became the 14th overall pick in 2016, landing with the Bulls. In his rookie season, Valentine averaged 17 minutes on the court over 57 games. He put up five points per game. Although he had a lot to improve on, Valentine showed upside.

In year two, the young prospect showed clear signs of improvement. Starting in 37 of the 77 games he appeared in, Valentine averaged 10 points per game while shooting 42-percent from the field and 39-percent from beyond the arc.

It seemed Valentine would only go up from there, but those statistics turned out to be his career-best at this point as he failed to live up to those expectations over the next two seasons. From 2019 to 2021, Valentine has been viewed as a potential trade candidate throughout the last two years.

The Sixers, who were hunting for wing depth two seasons ago, reportedly inquired about the former first-round pick. As we know now, Philly never struck a deal with Chicago and found a trade with the Golden State Warriors they liked better.

As the Bulls bulked up their roster this offseason, they didn't look to bring Valentine back for another go-round. Instead, the 27-year-old veteran will land with the Cavaliers, where he'll get another two years to prove he can be a valuable player coming off the bench in this league.

