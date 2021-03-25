Sixers Trade Tony Bradley for Oklahoma City Thunder's George Hill

The Philadelphia 76ers have traded for Oklahoma City Thunder point guard George Hill on Thursday ahead of the NBA trade deadline, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Sixers are giving up two future second-round picks, veteran center Tony Bradley and veteran reserve Terrance Ferguson. The trade is reportedly a three-team deal, which would have Ferguson landing with the New York Knicks and veteran guard Austin Rivers landing with the Thunder. Meanwhile, the Sixers pick up an experienced point guard in George Hill.

Hill, a 34-year-old veteran who previously played against the Sixers as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks, landed with the Thunder via trade back in November. He started the year off as the starting point guard in OKC. After appearing in 14 games, Hill missed the next 26 games as he was battling a thumb injury.

Before going down with the injury, Hill averaged 11 points-per-game while shooting 50-percent from the field and 38-percent from three. Over the last two seasons, Hill has put up eight points-per-game while shooting 39-percent from three. With Hill, the Sixers gain an experienced ball-handler who is reliable from beyond-the-arc.

Meanwhile, the Sixers lose Bradley, a young veteran center who has thrived for Philly in the absence of Joel Embiid as of late. In the last eight games, Bradley has been reliable as he's averaged a little over seven points while draining 80-percent of his field goals. In addition to his offensive contributions, Bradley has also shown some solid value on the defensive side of the ball lately as well.

With Bradley off to OKC, the Sixers are left with Dwight Howard and Vincent Poirier behind Joel Embiid, barring any last-minute changes before the deadline.

