News
Search

Sixers Trade Zhaire Smith to Pistons for Tony Bradley

Zhaire Smith is on the move to Detroit.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Philadelphia 76ers are trading third-year guard Zhaire Smith to the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, a source confirms to Sports Illustrated. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was first on the report.

Smith, a 21-year-old former first-round pick, will get a fresh start in Detroit after hardly seeing the court for the Sixers over the last two seasons. The former Texas Tech standout was drafted 16th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns.

On the same night, the Sixers traded their first-round selection, Mikal Bridges, for Smith and a future draft pick. Although Smith showed promise in his summer league matchups as a rookie, the young guard had a serious setback as he dealt with a foot injury before the 2018-2019 season started.

For a while, it was believed Smith would miss the entire season due to his foot injury. However, the Sixers made Smith available to their G League affiliates, the Delaware Blue Coats, in March of 2019.

Shortly after, he finally debuted for the Sixers. After appearing in just six games during his debut season, Smith showed promise as he averaged 6.7 points-per-game off the bench while shooting 37-percent from three. 

Smith was gearing up for redemption ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, but the young guard struggled to earn minutes outside of the G League. Also, he dealt with several other injuries as well. In 2019-2020, Smith managed only to see the court in seven games. He averaged 1.1 points-per-game during that time.

As the Sixers load up on experienced guards, Smith was bound to be buried on the team's depth chart once again. Therefore, he will get a fresh start in Detroit while the Sixers will receive the 22-year-old former first-round center, Tony Bradley. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

76ers' Zhaire Smith guarding a member of the Chicago Bulls.
News

Sixers Trade Zhaire Smith to Pistons for Tony Bradley

USATSI_13670217_168388689_lowres
News

Nerlens Noel's Sixers Reunion Officially Won't Happen

USATSI_14485550_168388689_lowres
News

Howard, Curry Pick Sixers Jersey Numbers

USATSI_13905496_168388689_lowres
News

Howard Tells Morey He's Ready to 'Bring a Chip' to Philly

USATSI_13909996_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Trey Burke Lands Multi-Year Deal With Mavericks

USATSI_14743525_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Sixers Lose Alec Burks to Knicks in Free Agency

USATSI_14093622_168388689_lowres
News

Raul Neto Joins Washington Wizards in Free Agency

USATSI_14251879_168388689_lowres
News

NBA Rumors: Sixers, Austin Rivers Have 'Mutual Interest'

USATSI_14377880_168388689_lowres
News

Joel Embiid Recruited Dwight Howard to the Sixers