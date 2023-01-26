Sixers Twitter Takes: Reactions During Win Over Ben Simmons, Nets

A look at the highlights from Sixers Twitter as Philadelphia took down Ben Simmons and the Nets.

The Philadelphia 76ers faced the Brooklyn Nets for the second time this season on Wednesday night. In the late November outing between the Sixers and the Nets, Philadelphia missed three of their starters as Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey were all dealing with injuries.

Despite being undermanned, the Sixers would rise to the occasion and upset the Nets. On Wednesday, Brooklyn was offered an opportunity to try and get revenge. Unfortunately, without Kevin Durant, they couldn’t seal the deal.

The Nets nearly formed a comeback in the fourth quarter after trailing by as many as 17 points in the matchup, but James Harden and the 76ers put the game away, avoiding the collapse.

With that game in the rearview, the first battle between former teammates Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons is officially over. Embiid wrapped up his night by scoring 26 points in 34 minutes. Meanwhile, Ben Simmons scored 12 points in 28 minutes.

The game offered fans in attendance a playoff feel on Wednesday. As the Brooklyn-Philadelphia rivalry continues to heat up since both teams have former notable players donning the other uniform, the Sixers-Nets battle once again had the Wells Fargo Center jumping.

Now, let’s take a look at some of the reactions from social media regarding Philadelphia’s victory.

A Look at Sixers Twitter

With a 137-133 win on Wednesday, the Sixers snagged their sixth victory in a row. As a result, they improve to 31-16 on the year, preventing the Nets from forming a three-way tie in the Eastern Conference’s second seed.

Next up on the schedule for Philadelphia is the Denver Nuggets. The two-time MVP center Nikola Jokic comes to South Philly for the first and only time this year on Saturday, which will be a battle of the Western Conference’s top dogs against the East’s second-place team.