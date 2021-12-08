Skip to main content
    •
    December 8, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Sixers' Tyrese Maxey Cleared for Wednesday's Game vs. Hornets
    Publish date:

    Sixers' Tyrese Maxey Cleared for Wednesday's Game vs. Hornets

    Author:

    The Philadelphia 76ers will have their starting point guard back in the mix on Wednesday night when they face the Charlotte Hornets on the road. This year, Sixers' second-year guard Tyrese Maxey has been mostly available for his team as he played in 23-straight games prior to Monday's matchup in Charlotte.

    Unfortunately, Maxey came down with an illness and was forced to miss his first outing of the year. A couple of hours before tip-off, Maxey was ruled out against the Hornets. According to a team official, Maxey's illness was non-COVID-related.

    Therefore, he wasn't entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol, preventing him from missing a minimum of ten days worth of practices and games. Instead, he was left out of Monday's matchup and listed as questionable for Wednesday's game.

    Read More

    On Wednesday morning, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the Sixers intended to play Maxey in Philly's second-straight matchup against the Hornets as long as he feels good leading up to the game. Fortunately for the Sixers, Maxey has been cleared for action and is available on Wednesday, according to a team official.

    Without Maxey in the starting lineup, the Sixers opted to roll with the veteran guard Shake Milton at starting point guard. Milton checked in for 35 minutes and had an impressive night as he drained six of his eight shots for 16 points.

    With Maxey back in the mix, he'll more than likely resume his starting role. Meanwhile, Milton will continue coming off the bench. Barring any unexpected setbacks, the Sixers are expected to be fully healthy on Wednesday night.

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_

    USATSI_17206062_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Tyrese Maxey Cleared for Wednesday's Game vs. Hornets

    36 seconds ago
    USATSI_15563290_168388689_lowres (2)
    News

    Insider Suggests Sixers-Blazers Trade Moving Harris and Lillard

    44 minutes ago
    USATSI_17308648_168388689_lowres
    News

    76ers vs. Hornets: Odds, DFS Outlook, & Notes for Wednesday Night

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17257182_168388689_lowres
    News

    Sixers Rumors: Damian Lillard's Camp Denies Request to Land Ben Simmons

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17225821_168388689_lowres
    News

    Tyrese Maxey Questionable for Second-Straight Game vs. Hornets

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_16005683_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Would Trading Ben Simmons to Spurs Help 'Fix' the Sixers?

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_10502578_168388689_lowres (2)
    News

    Sixers Rumors: A McCollum-Ben Simmons Swap Doesn't Interest Philly

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17308723_168388689_lowres
    News

    Embiid Had Strong Words for Sixers' Defensive Showing vs. Hornets

    Dec 7, 2021