Tyrese Maxey Cleared for Wednesday's Game vs. Hornets

The Philadelphia 76ers will have their starting point guard back in the mix on Wednesday night when they face the Charlotte Hornets on the road. This year, Sixers' second-year guard Tyrese Maxey has been mostly available for his team as he played in 23-straight games prior to Monday's matchup in Charlotte.

Unfortunately, Maxey came down with an illness and was forced to miss his first outing of the year. A couple of hours before tip-off, Maxey was ruled out against the Hornets. According to a team official, Maxey's illness was non-COVID-related.

Therefore, he wasn't entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol, preventing him from missing a minimum of ten days worth of practices and games. Instead, he was left out of Monday's matchup and listed as questionable for Wednesday's game.

On Wednesday morning, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the Sixers intended to play Maxey in Philly's second-straight matchup against the Hornets as long as he feels good leading up to the game. Fortunately for the Sixers, Maxey has been cleared for action and is available on Wednesday, according to a team official.

Without Maxey in the starting lineup, the Sixers opted to roll with the veteran guard Shake Milton at starting point guard. Milton checked in for 35 minutes and had an impressive night as he drained six of his eight shots for 16 points.

With Maxey back in the mix, he'll more than likely resume his starting role. Meanwhile, Milton will continue coming off the bench. Barring any unexpected setbacks, the Sixers are expected to be fully healthy on Wednesday night.

