Tyrese Maxey Nominated for Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month

With more than a month's worth of games in the bag, the race for 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year is on. During the offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers didn't have what you would consider to be a premier pick during the 2020 NBA Draft.

But with the 21st selection, the Sixers might've gotten one of the biggest steals of the draft in former Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey. So far, Maxey has been on a roll this year. In 21 games, the former Wildcat has averaged just under 10 points-per-game coming off of the Sixers' bench.

In addition to his scoring, Maxey has proven himself to be a solid defender as well. While his solo performances certainly sit in the shadows of other Sixers stars such as Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, and Ben Simmons, Maxey's progress thus far has not gone unnoticed around the NBA.

On Tuesday, the league announced the first winners for Rookie of the Month, which includes the start of the season in December and all of January. While Maxey didn't win Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month, the young guard was considered.

According to the NBA, Maxey was one of six candidates up for the monthly award along with Orlando's Cole Anthony, Cleveland's Isaac Okoro, New York's Immanuel Quickley, Chicago's Patrick Williams, and Charlotte's LaMelo Ball.

Ultimately, Ball received the honor, rightfully so. Through 21 games this year, the third-overall pick averaged 12 points-per-game, 6.1 assists, and 5.9 rebounds. The big difference between Maxey and Ball so far this season is their playing time.

With the Hornets, Ball has averaged 25 minutes-per-game this season. Meanwhile, Maxey has averaged 18 minutes on the floor this year. Ball has been one of Charlotte's key players, while Maxey is more situational. Comparisons aside, the Sixers likely feel good about having their late first-round rookie get Rookie of the Month consideration just over 20 games into his rookie campaign.

