Tyrese Maxey Has Remained Focused Despite Inconsistent Playing Time

Tyrese Maxey’s first season in the NBA has been a bit of a roller coaster, to say the least. From scoring 39 points in a game against the Nuggets to going stretches of games without playing, he has seen both ends of the spectrum.

In the team’s last two games, Maxey has seen some extended minutes and played well in them. Before Monday’s game against the Warriors, Maxey would talk to the media after shootaround. He would say that even despite the inconsistent time on the floor, his preparation has never changed.

“I don’t think the preparation changes at all. You kind of stay ready so you don’t have to get ready. I’m just staying prepared, working out on off days, working out the day of the game, same things I’ve been doing,” said Maxey.

With no summer league and minimal training camp, Maxey has been forced to learn the NBA life on the fly. One important thing he said he has learned in his short time is to always stay ready.

“You never know when your number will be called. The coaching staff always tells me every game to stay ready. There have been games where I have been thrown in and have to help the team get a W,” he said.

Most rookies who are drafted in the first round might get discouraged when they stop seeing consistent time on the floor. That has not been the case for Maxey. He has remained focused on one goal, and that to continually improve his game.

“No matter how many minutes I play or how many minutes I don’t play doesn’t matter. I’m still going to get that extra work in because I almost feel like I have to. I have to step on the floor and be active and get 1% better each day,” said Maxey.

With his mindset and work ethic, there is no denying the future is bright for Tyrese Maxey.

