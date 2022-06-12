Skip to main content
Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey Labeled a Top NBA Trade Asset

With the 2022 NBA offseason underway for everybody but the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics, the trade rumors are flying.

Considering the 2022 NBA Draft is just weeks away, we should expect to see quite a few deals get done over the next couple of weeks. 

The Philadelphia 76ers haven't been linked to any big trades yet, but it seems they will get busy in the market as they look to improve after another disappointing exit from the playoffs.

Rumor is that the Sixers' President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, will be star-hunting this offseason to find another All-Star to pair up alongside Joel Embiid and James Harden. Many would assume the Sixers will look to deal Tobias Harris away, but the borderline All-Star forward would likely not land Philly a notable star without additional pieces.

Fortunately for the 76ers, they carry a significant trade asset in their soon-to-be third-year guard, Tyrese Maxey. And in the eyes of Bleacher Report's Dan Favale, Maxey is the top best trade asset this offseason, ranking in front of other players such as Miami's Tyler Herro, Atlanta's John Collins, and Toronto's OG Anunoby.

A Top Asset?

"Giving up a 21-year-old Most Improved Player candidate with two years left on his rookie scale might seem shortsighted. That's also what it'll take for the Sixers to enter any star discussions.

"Maxey doesn't earn nearly enough to be the sole outgoing piece in any major trade, but he alone juices up any larger package as an up-and-coming cornerstone who has also shown he can exist within the context of an offense catering to others."

If the Sixers are going to be active in the trade market this offseason, then there is no doubt that front offices will inquire about Maxey.

Maxey looks like a legitimate rising star after his second season in the NBA. In 75 games as a full-time starter on a playoff-contending squad, Maxey knocked down 48-percent of his field-goal attempts and hit on 42-percent of his threes. He averaged 17 points per game and 4.3 assists. 

Maxey shined once again in the playoffs when the lights got brighter. Although he lacked consistency down the stretch, Maxey still drained nearly 50-percent of his field-goal attempts and nailed 37-percent of his threes while putting up 20 points per game.

To call Tyrese Maxey a top trade asset is no exaggeration. After all, he might even be untouchable. Recent reports have considered Maxey to be off the table regarding trade discussions with the Sixers. However, if they feel they need to land a seasoned All-Star, inquiring teams will undoubtedly attempt to do what it takes to get Maxey off of Philly's hands.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

More Sixers News:

Reconsidering the All-NBA Format: After missing out on first-team All-NBA over the last two seasons despite being an NBA MVP finalist both times, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid’s snubs have led to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver reconsidering the All-NBA voting format. Before the 2022 NBA Finals tipped off, Silver discussed the current format and acknowledged that Embiid’s spot as a second-team candidate could cause the league to re-think how the voting is done. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE 

The Latest on Star Trade Rumors: For months, there have been rumblings about multiple stars such as Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell potentially packing up and finding a new situation. As the 2022 offseason progresses, what are Beal and Donovan’s current plans according to insiders? CLICK HERE TO READ MORE 

